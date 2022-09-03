Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were on target for Real Madrid as they beat Betis 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Vinicius struck just nine minutes in

Sergio Canales equalised shortly afterwards

Rodrygo netted winner in second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid appeared to be on their way to a simple win when Vinicius Junior opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, but Sergio Canales pulled the visitors level before long. Rodrygo spared the home team's blushes, however, when he restored their lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win ensures Madrid maintain their perfect start to the 2022-23 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team are four wins from four in La Liga and their latest clash was the first played at the Santiago Bernabeu this term.

ALL EYES ON: Karim Benzema has been on fire so far this term, having scored or assisted in each of Madrid's first three matches of the new season. But the Frenchman drew a blank at the Bernabeu, allowing Vinicius and Rodrygo to step up to make the difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Madrid turn their attention to their Champions League campaign next as they travel to Glasgow to face Celtic in their first game of the group stage.