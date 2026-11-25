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Vincenzo Montella has opened up about the turbulent period he experienced while managing AC Milan, describing a culture of internal disarray and conflicting strategies. The former Italy international also addressed long-standing rumours regarding a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo during his tenure at San Siro.

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Reflections on the Turkiye exit

Montella has spoken out for the first time since his departure from the Turkiye national team, reflecting on a tenure that balanced significant achievement with a difficult conclusion. The Italian guided Turkiye to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but their campaign in the tournament ended in the group stage. Despite those achievements, he was dismissed after Turkiye lost all their Nations League matches, leaving him a free agent.

'When I arrived, they were afraid that they wouldn't qualify for the European Championships, but we did it, and then got into the World Cup and the Nations League A,' Montella told La Gazzetta dello Sport. The coach admitted that the final stages of his journey were difficult to stomach, yet he acknowledged the volatile nature of the profession. 'Naturally, the end to this experience hurt, but at times unpredictable things can happen in football,' he added.

Chaos and Ronaldo rumours at Milan

The conversation inevitably turned to his time at AC Milan, a club he supported as a child. Montella enjoyed an encouraging first season at San Siro, guiding the Rossoneri to their first trophy since 2011 by beating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in 2016. He also led Milan to a sixth-place finish in Serie A, securing Europa League qualification and marking the club's return to European competition for the first time since 2014. However, his second campaign proved far more difficult, as Milan won just six of their first 14 league matches, leading to his dismissal.

'It was always my dream, because I supported Milan when I was a kid, seeing Marco van Basten. Berlusconi was a gentleman, even if he often got involved and tried to push me towards certain decisions. He was accustomed to a squad full of Ballon d'Or winners, but we didn't have them. I joked that if he bought me one, I could play more attacking football too,' Montella revealed.

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Montella was scathing about the internal management during that era, suggesting the club prioritised PR over substance. 'That club had more publicity slogans than concrete messages. There was a lot of chaos in the second year, a change of ownership, many new players, and just a general chaos in the transfer strategy. We didn't always share ideas, sometimes I wasn't even consulted. I think when the time came to sign a striker, I was told the budget was all used up.'

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Dismissing the Cristiano Ronaldo links

During that period of upheaval, rumours frequently linked Milan with a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese superstar eventually joined Juventus. However, Montella was quick to dismiss those reports as mere speculation, suggesting they were never rooted in reality. 'I never believed in that, it seemed more like Fantasy Football,' he insisted.

Shifting his focus to the current Serie A season, Montella shared his optimistic outlook for Roma under Gian Piero Gasperini. After 12 rounds, the Giallorossi sit second in the table with 30 points, just two behind leaders Lazio, while Donyell Malen tops the scoring charts with 12 goals. Montella backed the striker to reach significant scoring milestones, even comparing his recent four-goal haul to his own legendary performance against Lazio in 2002. 'I scored four in the derby, though, marked by Alessandro Nesta, so it's a bit different. I do think Malen will be the Capocannoniere this season; if he keeps going like this, he can get 30 or more. Roma can challenge for the Scudetto to the end, then who knows?'

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Regrets and apologies to Capello

Looking back at his most successful playing days, Montella touched upon Roma's 2001 Scudetto triumph under Fabio Capello, which remains the club's most recent Serie A title and the third and last league championship in their history. The Italian was part of a formidable attacking line-up alongside Francesco Totti and Gabriel Batistuta, but admitted that his relationship with the veteran manager was not always smooth.

The 'Little Aeroplane' confessed that he feels a sense of regret over how he managed his professional relationship with Capello at the time. 'We had a big party at my house the day after the final game. Capello was not invited, but he turned up anyway. If I had opened the door, I'd have made him run around the building a couple of times first. I do think I owe Capello an apology; at times I didn't behave professionally, and I regret that,' he concluded.