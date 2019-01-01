Vincent Kompany testimonial: When is it, who will play & how to watch

The former City skipper's testimonial will take place in September with the charity match set to feature both past and present greats

Vincent Kompany's time at came to an emotional end in May, when he announced that he would leave the club after 11 years and return to former side .

The ex-City captain enjoyed huge success at the Etihad, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields.

And to further celebrate the defender's career in Sky Blue colours, a testimonial match in his honour is to take place in September featuring current and former City greats. It will be the final hurrah for Kompany in Manchester, and a last chance for Citizens to catch their former skipper in action.

Goal takes a look at all the key details you need to know ahead of the testimonial.

When is Vincent Kompany's testimonial?

Kompany's testimonial will take place on September 11 at the Etihad Stadium at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET).

A Manchester City Legends side comprising of both former and current players will face off against a Premier League all-stars XI.

All proceeds of the match will go to charity Tackle4MCR, the initiative that the international set up with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, to address rough sleeping and homelessness on the streets of the city.

Who will play in Vincent Kompany's testimonial?

Pep Guardiola is to coach the City team, while Belgium manager Roberto Martinez will take charge of the Premier League all-stars.

A wealth of Kompany's former City team-mates are set to feature, including Joe Hart, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Pablo Zabaleta, Wayne Bridge, Gareth Barry, Nigel de Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland and Craig Bellamy.

“To have the opportunity to manage the Manchester City Legends for this game is an honour and a privilege for me,” said Guardiola.

“Vincent’s place in the pantheon of City greats is secure and for me to have the chance to be so involved in his testimonial really means a lot.

“It was immediately clear to me when taking over at City just how important Vincent was to this football club."

Current stars Sergio Aguero and David Silva will also make up part of the City Legends side.

Ex-City forward Mario Balotelli has also been confirmed to participate following his move to boyhood side Brescia as a free agent.

Furthermore, a host of former players have been announced for the Premier League all-stars including Edwin van der Sar, Gary and Phil Neville, John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie.

Martinez will also be able to call on Emile Heskey and Rafael van der Vaart, with more big names set to be announced soon.

Will Vincent Kompany be fit for his own testimonial?

There is, however, growing concern brewing that Kompany is in danger of missing his own testimonial after picking up an injury with Anderlecht.

It's another blow to his post-City career, after he moved to Anderlecht initially as player-manager before relinquishing his coaching duties on matchdays to commit to playing following a poor start.

Anderlecht had taken just two points from their first four league games before Kompany's role changed, but things worsened when he limped off the pitch just three weeks before the testimonial.

This has led to a worry that he may be forced to miss out on participating in his testimonial entirely, as he was treated on the sidelines with an ice pack.

Article continues below

How to watch

Information on how to follow the game on television and live stream will be confirmed closer to the date.

Details on how to purchase tickets to attend the testimonial at the Etihad is available on the Manchester City official website, with pricing shown below.