Villarreal’s Estupian headlines Ecuador squad for Nigeria friendly

The three-time African champions will square up against the Tri in the United States, the first meeting between the two nations ever

Ecuador have announced a 25-man squad for next month’s international friendly against Nigeria billed for the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey on June 3.

The Tri - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - have been placed against Qatar, Senegal and Netherlands in Group A.

And to prepare for the tough task ahead, Gustavo Alfaro’s men, who finished fourth in Copa America on two occasions, will square up with the three-time African champions.

For this fixture, Ecuador have named a strong team that boasts Villarreal defender Pervis Estupian, Real Vallodolid’s Gonzalo Plata as well as Brighton & Hove Albion’s duo of Jeremy Sarmiento and Moises Caicedo.

Others include Universidad de Chile’s Hernan Galindez, Inter Miami’s Leonardo Campana, Charlotte FC’s Alan Franco as well as Barcelona’s Bryon Castillo.

Both countries have never met at any level of international football. After losing 2-1 to Mexico last time out, coach Jose Peseiro’s men are aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

On the path of Ecuador, they remain winless in their last five games in all competitions. Their last win was a 2-0 away triumph over Chile in a World Cup qualifier on November 17, 2021.



ECUADOR FULL SQUAD VERSUS NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Universidad de Chile), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Dominguez (Tolima)

Article continues below

Defenders: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Felix Tores (Santos Laguna), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Bryon Castillo (Barcelona), Jackson Corozo (Toyes), Pervis Estupian (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Alexander Alvarado (LDU Quito), Alan Franco (Charlotte FC), Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Dixon Arroyo (Emelec), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton & Hove Albion), Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion), Angel Mena (Leon), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC), Jhegson Mendez (Orlando City)

Forwards: Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami), Michael Estrada (D.C. United), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)