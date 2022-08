The Super Eagle opened his goal account in the Spanish elite division against the Green-striped ones

Umar Sadiq scored his first La Liga goal as Almeria are currently playing a 1-1 draw with Elche on Monday evening.

Despite failing to score against Real Madrid, the lanky striker was named in Rubi’s starting XI against the hosts inside Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Sadiq justified his inclusion by finding the net seven minutes before the half-hour mark after he was set up by Lucas Robertone.

That lead lasted for seven minutes as Alex Collado restored parity for Francisco’s side.

MORE TO FOLLOW