Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres scores twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina to fire Graham Potter's Sweden to Nations League A promotion

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Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has staked a strong claim for a regular starting berth under Mikel Arteta by netting in an eighth consecutive Nations League fixture. The 28-year-old scored a first-half brace on Saturday night to fire Sweden to a 3-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Stockholm.

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Penalty double seals top-tier promotion

Gyokeres converted twice from the penalty spot as Potter's hosts surged into a three-goal half-time lead following Daniel Svensson's opener. The centre-forward also had an assist for Alexander Isak chalked off for offside before the visitors pulled two goals back. Saturday's triumph on November 14 secured Sweden's promotion back to League A for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Historic streak rivals continental elite

Finding the net for an eighth straight match in the competition means the marksman has now plundered 12 goals across that prolific sequence dating back to October 2024. Furthermore, he has only failed to score once across his last 11 outings in the tournament, with that solitary blank coming during a 2-2 draw against Slovakia two years ago.

His latest double lifts him onto 16 career goals in the tournament, placing him second on the all-time scoring chart behind only Norway striker Erling Haaland on 23 strikes. On the international stage, the forward has now registered 27 goals in 42 caps since making his senior bow aged 20 back in 2019.

Record crowd witnesses scoring milestone

That haul moves him into joint-ninth on his country's all-time scoring list alongside Agne Simonsson, having reached the mark in nine fewer appearances. He still trails Zlatan Ibrahimovic's national record of 62 goals by 35 strikes, although the former icon earned 80 more caps before retiring in 2023.

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Saturday's milestone unfolded in front of 51,049 spectators at the Strawberry Arena, formerly known as the Friends Arena, setting a new attendance record for a men's national team match at the venue. That turnout surpassed the previous stadium benchmark of 49,967 set against England during its inaugural fixture in 2012, though Sweden's all-time home record remains the 52,943 crowd against West Germany at Rasunda Stadium on September 26, 1965.

Club struggles contrast international heroics

Gyokeres will look to extend his streak when Sweden conclude their international window away against Poland on Tuesday. Returning to north London, the ex-Sporting CP striker hopes to kickstart a domestic campaign that has yielded just two goals in 14 outings across all competitions. Having hit 14 league goals in Arsenal's title-winning campaign last term, he remains scoreless in seven Premier League games this season - six as a substitute.