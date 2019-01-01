Vidic: Solskjaer a better fit than big-name managers for United

Having been impressed by the job he has done so far, the former defender wants the interim manager to be the Red Devils' full-time boss.

Nemanja Vidic feels would be wise to give caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job on a full-time basis, rather than hire another big-name boss like Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has revitalised United having taken over from Mourinho in December, with the club unbeaten in the since, having taken 25 points from a possible 27 to strengthen the Norwegian's case to carry on in the post after the 2018-19 season.

However, the last two managers hired by United – Van Gaal and Mourinho – were both considerably more experienced and had won the prior to arriving at Old Trafford.

Yet Vidic says the fact both of those men only experienced limited success bodes well for Solskjaer, who he briefly played alongside during his time with the club.

In an interview with Omnisport, Vidic, who was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer, the official timekeepeing partner of the Premier League, said: "If I'm the owner of the club, I have my opinion that if you look at the past, the club was always aiming for the best possible manager on the market.

"And they have some success – I cannot say that they didn't do well – but the reputation Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho had, I think maybe the fans and everyone expected a bit more because [they were] top managers.

"Jose Mourinho, for me, is one of the best managers of the last 40 years but it didn't happen.

"Now I'm thinking Ole has done a great job, he knows the club, he knows the history of the club, he creates a positive atmosphere, he shows that he knows how to deal with the players as well.

"So my feeling is that it fits what Man United need now."

Solskjaer's side will face at Old Trafford on Sunday for the first time since the title-chasing Reds beat them 3-1 at Anfield in December in what proved to be Mourinho's final game in charge.

The gap between the two clubs was 19 points after that Liverpool win and United's remarkable transformation since has surprised even Vidic.

"I am [surprised]," added Vidic.

"I know what Ole is about, I know his character. Obviously he was working for a few years already, he had some success in Norway. But it was a difficult time. The players, they looked at the time lost a bit.

"I think when he came, straight away, I don't know how, but he managed to help them to perform.

"He did a magnificent job. I think when he got the job, someone is thinking, 'What can you do in this short period of time to improve the form just of the players and create a positive atmosphere?' And he did that.

"And, actually, he brings results as well, he hasn't lost a game [in the Premier League].

"They are playing good, positive football. I think any other manager would not do better than him."

:: Nemanja Vidic was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer, official timekeeping partner of the Premier League, to promote the TAG Heuer Premier League Pressure Test (http://tagheuerpressuretest.com/).