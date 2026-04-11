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FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Video: Yamal overtakes La Liga stars to secure a unique milestone

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
F. Torres
L. Yamal
Spain

Barça star maintains his stranglehold on the game

Star player Lamine Yamal continues to shine in La Liga this season, making his mark once again against Espanyol.

Barcelona face Espanyol on Saturday evening in La Liga’s Matchday 31, aiming to stretch their lead to nine points over second-placed Real Madrid, who could only manage a 1-1 draw with Girona yesterday.

Barcelona went two goals ahead in the first half, both strikes coming from Ferran Torres and both assisted by Yamal.

According to Squawka, Yamal is the first player to reach double figures for assists in La Liga this term.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP

His tenth assist arrived in the 10th minute, a precise corner that Torres headed home to open the scoring.

In the 25th minute he drifted down the right and delivered a precise outside-of-the-foot assist—his 11th of the campaign—for Torres to finish first time with his right.

Barcelona now has 76 points, six clear of Real Madrid.

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