Ultimate sh*thousery! Video shows Australia hero Redmayne throwing away Peru goalkeeper's penalty notes in water bottle stunt
Getty/Movistar
Footage has emerged of Australia hero Andrew Redmayne throwing away the penalty notes of Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese ahead of their crunch shoot-out on Monday.
The two national sides locked horns at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar in the penultimate World Cup qualification play-off, with the match ultimately having to be decided on penalties.
Footage of Redmayne's mind-games went viral as the Aussie 'keeper danced around on his line in a bid to put off Peru's penalty takers – which ultimately worked – but that wasn't the only edge he gave his team.
Editors' Picks
Ultimate sh*thousery
As both teams were preparing to take their spot-kicks, Redmayne can be seen throwing away Gallese's water bottle - which appeared to have notes on Australia's penalty takers.
Observe 👇