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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video... Al-Shneif: The absence of Al-Dosari and Savic has exposed Inzaghi!

Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

Italian coach faces fierce media backlash

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Al-Hilal, came under fierce media criticism following his team’s disappointing 2–2 draw against Al-Taawoun, in their clash during Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, sparking widespread debate over the team’s performance and the manager’s decisions during the match.

With this draw, Al-Hilal moved level on 65 points with third-placed Al-Ahli, trailing leaders Al-Nassr by five points with seven rounds remaining.

Media personality Khalid Al-Shneif said in comments on his Saudi programme “Dourina Ghair”: “Al-Hilal is a prime example of inconsistency and tactical chaos this season, and this was evident against Al-Taawoun, due to the absence of Salem Al-Dossari and Sergej Savic.”

Read also... Video: Al-Hilal's disasters shock Yassine Bounou against Al-Taawoun

He added: “It is true that Al-Hilal have not lost so far, but they win and draw thanks to individual decisions by the players, and the manager is not doing enough to make up for it.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

He concluded: "Al-Hilal lacks any clear tactical structure or identity, and in my view, they are highly likely to lose the league, as the gap with Al-Nassr has widened with seven rounds remaining until the end of the season."



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