Victor Osimhen starts for Lille against Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea
Comments()
Getty
Victor Osimhen has been handed a starting role for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Chelsea.
🔴 Voici le onze lillois qui va affronter @ChelseaFC dans une heure ! 👊#LOSCCHE#UCL pic.twitter.com/zL3BHsFQk2— LOSC (@losclive) October 2, 2019
The 20-year-old has been in fine form for Lille after leaving Royal Charleroi Sporting Club – scoring seven goals in all competitions for the French outfit.
He didn't score in the Great Danes’ defeat to Ajax in the opening game of the group stage, however, Christophe Galtier is banking on him to silence the Blues at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Victory over Frank Lampard’s team will boost their chances of reaching the next round in Group H.
They square up against Valencia in their next Champions League fixture on October 23.