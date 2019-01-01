Victor Osimhen scores 17th goal of the season in Sporting Charleroi win

The 20-year-old Wolfsburg loanee is showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations

In-form striker Victor Osimhen was on target as Charleroi defeated Beerschot-Wilrijk 3-0 in a Belgian top-flight and Uefa play-off tie on Saturday.

Osimhen doubled his side's lead 25 minutes into the match after Dorian Dessoleil's third-minute opener.

Adama Niane put gloss on the scoreline with a third in the 89th minute.

The goal was Osimhen's 17th of the season since agreeing to a season-long loan deal from German outfit .

Four of those efforts have helped Charleroi move to the top of the Europa League play-off Group A, with 16 points from eight games.

Osimhen's form would likely see him be considered as a core striking option for Nigeria ahead of the , which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are placed in Group B with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.