Victor Osimhen fires blank as Lille hold Youcef Atal’s Nice

The red-hot striker could not add to his six-goal league haul as the Great Danes shared points with the Eaglets

Victor Osimhen was silenced as forced Nice to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s encounter.

Having scored a goal in his last league outing against , the international was handed a place in the starting XI by manager Christophe Galtier.

However, he met a strong resistance from Patrick Vieira’s men as he failed to find the net despite boasting of four shots at the Jean-Pierre Rivere.

Kasper Dolberg put Nice in front after 13 minutes thanks to Arnaud Lusamba’s assist, but Luiz Araujo levelled matters 11 minutes later.

With no further goals in the game, both teams took one point apiece with Lille still chasing their first French topflight win of the season.

Before his substitution for Loic Remy in the 88th minute, Osimhen made 29 touches, won two aerial battles with an impressive 88.9% of passing accuracy.

Defensively, he got one tackle, one interception, three clearances and nine total passes.

’s Youcef Atal could not get his second goal of the season before his replacement by Myziane Maolida with just three minutes left to play.

Article continues below

A trip to Stamford Bridge is up next for Lille ahead of Wednesday’s encounter with .