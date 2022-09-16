Victor Moses: Sterling joins former Nigeria forward as Chelsea's latest wing-back convert

The Englishman was asked to play a different role as the new manager unleashed a surprising team selection, much like the former Super Eagle

When Chelsea played Red Bull Salzburg in the Uefa Champions League, Chelsea’s new manager Graham Potter asked Raheem Sterling to fill a role on the left.

The role required the former Manchester City star to help out on both sides, even though Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella were available for selection.

Sterling, who can also play as a central striker, has, however, stated he is ready for any role under the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

"I played in a slightly different role under the new manager, and it is one I enjoyed playing, out wide," Sterling said.

"Over time, I will get better. I am happy to play along the front line, but he wanted me out wide, getting at the full-back, getting in the box, and creating chances. The more time under him [Potter], I think, the better it will be for us."

Sterling’s conversion rekindles memories of how Victor Moses was given new duties at wing-back during the tenure of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Before the Italian manager arrived in London, Moses was previously sent out on loan for three consecutive seasons by his predecessor, Jose Mourinho.

Conte’s main formation of 3-4-3 saw a change in position for the former Super Eagles forward.

The Nigerian, who credited the current Tottenham Hotspur manager with his career revival, was happy with his new role.

"He [Conte] didn't say to me, 'Do I fancy playing wing back?' He just put me in there, and after that, he just kept on encouraging me," Moses said at the time.

"He went through what the position was all about, constantly talking to me in training to make sure I was improving in it. I took that in, and I didn't look back.

"You need a lot of stamina to be able to play that position, and it's a responsibility for me as well.

"I have never played that position before, but I am enjoying it. The more games I play, the better I get."

Moses – as he became a regular starter under Conte – was a key player as Chelsea emerged as winners of the 2016–17 league title with two matches to spare.