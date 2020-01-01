Victor Moses in, Kwadwo Asamoah out as Inter Milan name Europa League squad

The former Nigeria international has been included for the European competition while the Ghana defender has been left out

Victor Moses has been named in Milan squad for the final stages of the 2019-20 while Kwadwo Asamoah has been excluded.

The Black and Blues will take on in the Round of 16 in a single-legged tie which will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Inter, the former Super Eagles winger made the 41-man list submitted by the club to Uefa for the competition but the international was left out.

Moses reunited with his former manager Antonio Conte in January on loan from Premier League club after cutting short his 18-month loan with Turkish Super Lig side .

The versatile player has made 17 appearances across all competitions since joining the side and has featured twice for the Italian outfit in the Europa League.

Moses’ loan deal is expected to run out in August but could be handed an extension to enable him to compete in the European competition.

The wing-back will hope to clinch the Europa League trophy for the second time in his career, having previously won it during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Ghana international Asamoah has struggled for game time since he suffered a knee injury last year, having previously been a key member of Inter since 2018.

The 31-year-old full-back has featured in 40 league games for the Black and Blues since he joined the club from rivals .

Last month, former Ghana international Laryea Kingston advised the defender to leave the San Siro outfit to reignite his career elsewhere.

“For me, I think he still has years ahead of him. So far, he’s done very well for himself but he still has some years in him if he makes up his mind,” Kingston told Goal.

“My only problem is he’s not playing regular football now. That’s my only worry. But if he finds himself a club where he can play week in week out, trust me he still possesses a lot of qualities.

“He plays wing-back or left full-back but sometimes he goes up and you can see he has the eye for assists and sometimes he can also strike.

“It would be good for him to move to a team where he would be able to play in his comfortable position – No.10 or around the box. He can be great and get to the peak that he wants to be.”

Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce is believed to be interested in the signature of Asamoah, who has 74 caps for Ghana.