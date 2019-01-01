Victor Mboama relishes Remo Stars return to Sagamu
Victor Mbaoma has expressed his delight following Remo Stars' return to their home ground in Sagamu against Wikki Tourists.
The Sky Blues Stars were banished to Osogbo by the League Management Company owing to crowd disturbances in their NPFL clash with Bendel Insurance.
However, Kennedy Boboye's side returned to their base - and marked it with a 2-1 triumph over Wikki thanks to Ade Runsewe and Mbaoma.
First win at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu since we returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Thank You so much for your support as we hope to build on this momentum!!!!!!!!
And the team's captain is pleased with his side's return to their enclave, claiming they missed their teeming fans.“We are very happy about it that we are back home, no matter how you view other places, it cannot be like your original home ground.” Mbaoma told Goal.
“We definitely missed our fans and it is good we are reuniting with them. There is a stronger mentality you have when playing at home that you can win, by the grace of God we are determined to mark our return with a victory.With this victory, Remo Stars are now fifth after 10 games with 11 points. They face Enugu Rangers in their next Nigeria topflight outing.