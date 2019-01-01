Victor Mbaoma relishing new Caf Champions League experience with Enyimba

The People’s Elephant new attacker has expressed his happiness with his new move, which will see him play in Africa's premier club competition

New Enyimba recruit, Victor Mbaoma, believes experience in the Caf Confederation Cup with Akwa United will help him adjust to life at his new club.

The People’s Elephant announced his arrival from Remo Stars for undisclosed terms and time frame a few days ago.

The striker was with the Promise Keepers two seasons ago and he featured for them in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they were booted out in the penultimate round to the group stage.

“I am glad to be with because I see the move as further development in my career,” Mbaoma told Goal.

“I am not new to playing on the continent again with what I achieved with Akwa United two seasons ago. I see my coming to Enyimba as an opportunity to fulfil the ambition of playing in the Caf and also to help my team.

“It was not an easy decision for me to take because of some other clubs that showed interest but with the guidance of my mentor, I was able to make the right decision. I will do my best to ensure that I make a good impact there.”

Mbaoma scored four goals in the Caf Confederation Cup for Akwa United, and he was Remo Stars' highest scorer in the recently-ended Nigerian domestic season.