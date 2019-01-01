Victor Chidume urges Remo Stars not to give up on NPFL survival

The Sky Blue Stars midfielder has stressed the importance of a home win against the People’s Elephant on Thursday

Victor Chidume has called on his Remo Stars teammates to keep fighting until very end, ahead of their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 20 fixture against Enyimba at Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu on Thursday.

The Sky Blue Stars are at the bottom of the NPFL Group A table with 18 points from 19 games, but Chidume says that they won't throw in the towel as long as they have a mathematical chance of staying up.

"The game is on Thursday and we have nothing in our hearts than getting the maximum points so that we can keep pushing till the last minutes of the league,” Chidume told the club's media office.

" are a good side but the team is really determined because we are not supposed to be where we are now, we are playing well but the results haven't just been coming our way.

"We are in a difficult situation, people feel we are out of the race already but I still believe we can still do wonders, we want to shock the world so we really have to fight so as to escape relegation even with our position now."

"We can do it and we will do it, I believe."

Remo Stars must pick up maximum points against Enyimba as anything other than a positive result confirm their relegation, depending on other results.