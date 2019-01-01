Venue for Malaysia-Timor Leste second leg confirmed

After much deliberation, the venue for the second leg of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifier preliminary round 1 has been revealed.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium will be the stage for both matches of the qualifier between Malaysia and Timor Leste after Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) made the announcement on Friday.

Despite the tie being a home-away format, both matches will be played in after Timor Leste made the request for Malaysia to also play host for the second leg.

With the Raya festivities and no traveling involved between the two matches, FAM also requested from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that the date of the first match be delayed from the initial June 6 to June 7.

Prior to the draw, Malaysia had been eyeing to reach Round 2 directly but failure to finish among the top 34 teams in Asia in the rankings released in April 2019, meant a play-off against Timor Leste.

Malaysia last faced Timor Leste in the 2019 qualifying double header played in Johor Bahru where Malaysia won both matches comfortably with the same 3-0 score.

First leg: Malaysia v Timor Leste, June 7 8:45pm

Second leg: Timor Leste v Malaysia, June 11 8:45pm

