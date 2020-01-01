Veldwijk: Bafana Bafana striker joins South Korean giants Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

The well-travelled frontman has left Rotterdam midway through the current campaign and moved to Asia

international Lars Veldwijk has secured a move to South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The towering striker has been on the books of Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam where he served as the club captain.

On Wednesday, Jeonbuk announced the signing of Veldwijk as they prepare for the new 2020 K League 1 campaign.



"Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors soccer team recruited the striker of South Africa national team from the ."



"On the 15th (January), Jeonbuk announces that it has recruited Lars Veldwijk (28-years-old / 196cm / 95kg), who played for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie," a club statement read.

Veldwijk, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2019 (Afcon) finals in , helped Rotterdam secure promotion to the Eredivisie from Eerste Divisie last season.



The former player lauded Jeonbuk as the best team on the Asian continent after completing his move.



"It's a great honour to be able to embark on my first challenge in the K-League competition with the best team in Asia," Veldwijk told the club's official website.

He leaves Rotterdam having scored four goals in 15 Eredivisie matches this season.