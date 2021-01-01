Vasco vs Internacional: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Inter look to take a huge leap towards the title away to the Rio side, who are battling hard against the drop

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Vasco vs Internacional

Vasco find themselves in dire relegation trouble going into the Serie A season's final stretch.

The Rio side went into the weekend in 17th position, inside the drop zone to the second tier.

And they will have their work cut out for them against Inter, who are flying high at the top of the table.

Inter kick off at the same time as title rivals Flamengo on Sunday, who sit one point back in second.

With just three games remaining in the season, victory for the Porto Alegre outfit and a loss of points for their challengers would go a long way to securing the fate of the crown.

Vasco vs Internacional is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Brasileirao 2020 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil and the Balkans.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 14 11am/2pm Vasco vs Internacional Fanatiz

Vasco vs Internacional team news and preview.

Vasco are without the suspended Marcelo Alves, and will be sweating on the health of Henrique, who took a knock in the team's last outing.

Inter, meanwhile, welcome back Moises and Rodrigo Lindoso, who have completed the bans that kept them out last time round against Sport Recife.

Watch all this weekend's Brasileirao matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 14 11am/2pm Flamengo vs Corinthians Fanatiz February 14 1:15pm/4:15pm Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Fanatiz February 14 1:15pm/4:15pm Sao Paulo vs Ceara Fanatiz February 14 4:30pm/7:30pm Paranaense vs Atletico GO Fanatiz February 15 1pm/4pm Ceara vs Fluminense Fanatiz February 15 3pm/6pm Sport Recife vs Bragantino Fanatiz

Watch the Brasileirao live on Fanatiz.