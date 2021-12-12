‘Vardy 2.0’ - Fans react after Daka’s brilliant display against Newcastle
Leicester City are currently enjoying the talent of several African players, with former Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka the latest to thrill the King Power stadium.
Filling in for the influential Jamie Vardy, the 23-year-old was invaluable in attack, providing one goal and scoring another as the Foxes strolled to a convincing 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Daka scored his second goal in seven Premier League appearances and the second goal of the game to give his side full control heading into half-time.
Now preferred as Vardy's replacement ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho – who missed the game on Sunday due to illness, alongside Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey who missed out for the same reason – the Zambian has started to show the quality that helped him compete with the best of the best for the European golden shoe last season.
Daka has been more prolific for Leicester in the Europa League, however, scoring five goals in six games for the club in the competition. His three assists in the Premier League means that he has now recorded five goal involvements in just seven games.
Across all competitions, only Vardy has contributed to more goals than Daka for Leicester in the current campaign.
It was a proper audition for the striker who is considered as a long-term option for the Foxes, and he passed the fan test with flying colours.
Leicester can count themselves lucky as Daka's Zambia failed to qualify for the January 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
However, the Foxes will have Wilfred Ndidi and Iheanacho's absence to worry about when the tournament begins.
The Nigerian midfielder, who completed 90 minutes, was also impressive in the game, marshalling the midfield for Leicester as they sealed a much-needed win to help their chase for a European spot.
Here are some of the best reactions following Daka's impressive display: