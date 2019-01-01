'VAR needs to chill' - Fans feel VAR going too far after yet another controversial decision at Women's World Cup
Video Assistant Referees were once again a talking point on Monday as hosts France benefitted from a pair of reviewed calls to hold off Nigeria in their third and final group stage match of the Women's World Cup.
The hosts were held scoreless for 75 minutes on Monday before the match turned on its head as Nigeria's Ngozi Ebere was sent off following a VAR review.
Ebere's dismissal was accompanied by a penalty, with Wendie Renard putting the spot kick wide, causing Nigeria celebrations.
Those celebrations were short-lived, as a further VAR review ruled that Chiamaka Nnadozie had come off her line prematurely, forcing a retake.
Renard buried her second opportunity, giving France a 1-0 lead that would last through the 90 minutes.
It wasn't without controversy, though, as fans, pundits and former players had plenty to say about the questionable use of VAR.
VAR needs to chill.— Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) June 17, 2019
So after years and years, I guess NOW is the time to start strictly enforcing the encroachment rule #FIFAWWC— Seth Vertelney (@svertelney) June 17, 2019
Nigeria really put up a great battle! I’m sad it had to end in a controversial and unsatisfying penalty after the VAR decision. https://t.co/6QrgOsxlzB— Hope Solo (@hopesolo) June 17, 2019
People talk about VAR like it’s a sci-fi horror scenario where the robots take over when in fact it’s a comedy wherein aliens/robots come to earth and obey obscure traffic bylaws that no human has ever considered.— David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) June 17, 2019
The biggest question for me is: Why does VAR seem like such a shambles in the women's World Cup when it didn't at all in last year's men's World Cup?— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 17, 2019
VAR is actually a French word, La Var, which means "Home-Ice Advantage" 🇫🇷— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 17, 2019
This just in, VAR nullifies ‘99 World Cup. 🇺🇸 back to 2 stars. ⭐️⭐️— Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) June 17, 2019
Thems the new rules. I guess I’m just nostalgic for the good old days when FIFA ignored women’s soccer and didn’t give a shit about their own tournament...what’s that, they still don’t? pic.twitter.com/blseNVwDjT
VAR is making this World Cup the best drama filled movie or show I’ve seen in a long time. #FRANIG #MustSeeTV— Karina LeBlanc (@karinaleblanc) June 17, 2019
The VAR official got tricked by a scam email about a prince and is trying to get revenge— Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) June 17, 2019