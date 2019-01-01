VAR disallows Ndidi's opener for Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur

The Nigeria international saw his first-half effort at King Power Stadium ruled out after the referee consulted the video assistant referee

Wilfred Ndidi's opener for against Hotspur was cancelled out by VAR for offside, but the Foxes marched on to secure a 2-1 win at home.

Ndidi scrambled the ball over the line in the 16th minute after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga failed to clear Youri Tielemans' shot out of danger.

Before the Super Eagles midfielder pounced on the ball, Ayoze Perez was offside and his positioning cost the Foxes an early lead at King Power Stadium.

📺 After consulting the VAR, referee Paul Tierney has overturned the goal to Leicester because of offside



However, Harry Kane separated both teams in the 29th minute with his fantastic finish to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at half-time.

After the restart, goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison completed Leicester City's comeback win as they climbed to second spot in the Premier League table.

Shortly before the Foxes' equaliser, Tottenham also had a goal disallowed after Serge Aurier's effort in the 67th minute was flagged offside by VAR.

Ndidi was in action for the duration of the encounter while compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho did not make it into Brendan Rodgers' matchday squad.