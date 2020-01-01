VAR admit Lo Celso red card decision was wrong after Spurs midfielder's stamp on Azpilicueta

Saturday's VAR has admitted to reaching the wrong decision after 's Giovani Lo Celso avoided being sent off following a reckless challenge on captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners in the contest, but should have had it easier as Lo Celso, who stamped on Azpilicueta's leg, was allowed to stay on the pitch despite his infringement.

The incident happened shortly after the second half commenced, with video assistant referee David Coote originally reaching the conclusion that the Argentine midfielder's actions were completely accidental.

The decision naturally sparked outrage from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, while fans were left scratching their heads as to why Lo Celso was allowed to remain on the pitch.

On duty with BT Sport for the match, however, pundit Jake Humphrey confirmed that they had spoken to those in charge at Stockley Park and that Coote has now held up his hands and admitted to reaching the wrong decision.

Humphrey tweeted: “We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off.”

