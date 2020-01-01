Vandenbroeck: Simba SC studying Plateau United ahead of Caf Champions League clash

The Belgian tactician explains what he is doing to prepare the Wekundu wa Msimbazi for a better continental campaign this term

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has confirmed he has received video clips of their Caf opponents Plateau United FC of ahead of their first meeting.

The two giants were drawn to face each other in the competition with Simba playing away in the first leg on November 27 before the return leg set for December 4 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Belgian tactician has now revealed he has managed to obtain a couple of video clips with their opponents in action and he is already studying them ahead of the first meeting.

“I have secured a number of video clips of our Caf opponents, and most of the matches are from last year and what I can say is they are a very good team,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We must be very careful against them because they are a very strong side and they like playing passing football, the same way we play, they also have very strong strikers, and also apply speed to kills off teams.

“Also at the back, they have very good players, and my strikers must be very bright to beat them, we must try and work on ways to handle them.

“We need to plan well because this season we want to retain the league and also do well in the competition, we want to make another step in the Caf competition and that is why I am already studying my opponents.”

Vandenbroeck added: “For us to eliminate them, we must make sure all our departments are working, from goalkeeping, defence to striking force, we must also have a strong midfield and we will work on that before the first leg battle.”

Simba qualified for the third straight campaign after winning the 2019/20 title with seven matches to spare.

Although they looked a strong team, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi went ahead and signed key players like Larry Bwalya, Bernard Morrison, Chris Mugalu, and Joash Onyango, who will be tasked with pushing Simba further in the continental competition.

They have lost two matches in the league already and the Tanzanian champions will have to fight and see whether they can advance further than what they managed last season.

Simba were eliminated in the preliminary stage by Mozambican champions UD Songo at their own turf when they went down 1-0 in August 2019.