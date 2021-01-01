Van de Beek trolled by fellow Man Utd star Groenen over lack of Old Trafford game time

A Dutch performer for the Red Devils' women's team has poked fun at a compatriot who continues to struggle for competitive minutes

Donny van de Beek has been trolled by a fellow Dutch star at Manchester United, with Jackie Groenen poking fun at the midfielder's lack of minutes at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils invested heavily in the Netherlands international playmaker when luring him away from Ajax during the summer of 2020.

Little value has been found in that deal, with Van de Beek making just two Premier League starts to see further questions asked of his future, and Groenen admits to having joked with her compatriot over his struggles.

What has been said?

Groenen, who has been part of United's women's team since 2019 and recently took in an outing at Old Trafford against West Ham, told ESPN of the digs she has aimed at Van de Beek: "I joked the other day by telling him that I've played Old Trafford more times than he has.

"I think he's having a good time, so it must be fine. I talk to him regularly."

Is Van de Beek enjoying himself?

While Groenen claims that Van de Beek is feeling positive about life in Manchester, plenty of others have offered a different opinion.

The 24-year-old is yet to be included in a Premier League starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021, with sporadic minutes being taken in off the bench.

It has been suggested that all parties could cut their losses in the next transfer window, with Netherlands national team coach Frank de Boer among those to have stated that Van de Beek is not happy with his current situation.

He has told talkSPORT: "His agent also told me that of course he's not happy that he's not playing. He's only had two starts under Solskjaer and that's not what he hoped for when he joined Man Utd.

"He's not worried, of course he wants to play every game. But he's not worried that he can't succeed.

"He has to have a review after this year, asking where do I stand? Do I have a possibility to succeed here or not? Otherwise, I have to make a move.

"We will see where he's heading next year, maybe he stays at Man Utd or maybe another club is interesting for him.

"But he's not panicking at all, he told the manager he's so happy at Man Utd because the club is one of the best in terms of how they treat him, he feels loved."

