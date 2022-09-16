Valladolid vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's a sizable top-flight Spanish clash this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Valladolid welcome Cadiz to face them at Estadio José Zorrilla in a Friday night encounter. It has been a dismal start to the new campaign for both teams, with just four points taken between the pair of them.

It means one side can strike an early blow against a potentially major relegation rival as they seek to avoid the drop this term - and neither team will be in the mood to play around when it comes to getting points on the board.

Valladolid vs Cadiz date & kick-off time

Game: Valladolid vs Cadiz Date: September 16/17, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Valladolid squad & team news

Three losses, a win and a draw has not made for pretty viewing this term when it comes to Valladolid's form, but they may feel this is the perfect chance to turn the corner.

Luis Perez and Sergi Guardiola are both likely to miss out through injury however, forcing a reshuffle of the deck for the hosts.

Position Players Goalkeepers Masip, Asenjo Defenders L. Pérez, Feddal, Sánchez, Olaza, El Yamiq, Escudero, Joaquín Midfielders K. Pérez, Aguado, Monchu, Plano, Plata, Malsa, Mesa, Kenedy, Sánchez, Tuhami Forwards León, Weissman, Guardiola, Narváez

Cadiz squad and team news

A heavy defeat to Barcelona is the latest blow Cadiz have faced this term in La Liga, with the team rooted, pointless and aimless, to the foot of the table.

Anthony Lozano, Juan Cala and Jon Ander Garrido are set to remain sidelined for this encounter, throwing the visitors' squad into further disarray.