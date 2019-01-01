Hertha winger Lazaro to undergo Inter medical on Monday, says agent

The Austria international will fly to Milan on Monday for tests ahead of a deal that may be worth €22m, according to his agent

Valentino Lazaro is to undergo a medical with on Monday, the winger's agent has revealed.

Inter are reported to have already reached an agreement with the German club to sign Lazaro for €22million.

And the 23-year-old, who has contributed directly to 16 goals in the past two seasons, arrived in Milan on Sunday to complete the move.

Speaking outside Lazaro's hotel in the Italian city, agent Federico Pastorello told TuttoMercatoWeb: "He's very happy. He needs his rest now, as the medical is set for very early tomorrow morning."

international Lazaro previously spent five years in Salzburg's first team, before making the switch to Hertha in 2017.

Lazaro has made 23 appearances for Austria since making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2014. He scored against North Macedonia in a qualification game earlier in June, his second international goal.

He supplied 11 assists last season in the Bundesliga, with two of his three goals for the season coming when playing as right back.

Some reports suggest that Lazaro has been identified by Antonio Conte as the perfect player to play right wing-back in the Italian manager’s preferred 3-5-2 system.

Inter are expected to make three signings to kick off the summer transfer window, including Lazaro, who will sign a five-year deal.

international defender Diego Godin will join from on a free transfer, and will be expected to add experience to the back line at San Siro.

Stefano Sensi is also expected to join from . The midfielder had also interested , but Inter made a bigger offer.

Sensi will initially join on a year-long loan, with an option to buy at the end of that period.

When Sensi’s agent left talks with the Nerazzuri he said he felt good about a transfer.

“We talked to them, now we will see what happens in the next few hours,” he’s quoted as saying on 90minutes.

“There are good feelings on my part.”

Inter are also repeatedly linked with forward Romelu Lukaku. It remains to be seen whether they’re willing to meet United’s valuation for him, believed to be £75m ($95m).