Valentine Ozornwafor: Almeria sign Galatasaray's Nigerian defender on loan

The Nigeria youth international will continue his development in the Spanish second-tier division with the Rojiblancos

Almeria have completed the signing of Valentine Ozornwafor on a season-long loan from Turkish champions .

The Segunda Division outfit has the option to sign the U20 centre-back permanently if he impresses at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier this summer, Ozornwafor joined Galatasaray from Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba on a four-year deal after his fine defensive performances for the Flying Eagles at the Fifa U20 World Cup in .

After struggling to break into Fatih Terim's squad, the 20-year-old will shift his focus on helping Almeria gain promotion to 's .

Almeria kicked off their 2019-20 campaign with a 3-0 win over Albacete last weekend and they will be aiming to build on that victory when they visit Racing Santander on Saturday.