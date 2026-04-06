Valentijn Driessen has already seen enough and is drawing conclusions about Ajax manager Óscar García after just three matches

Óscar García has yet to make an impression at Ajax. Last weekend, in their third match under his leadership, the Amsterdam side lost 1-2 to FC Twente – reason enough for Valentijn Driessen to draw conclusions about the Spaniard already.

“Nothing at Ajax surprises me anymore,” Driessen reflects in a video report by De Telegraaf on Saturday’s match at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. “So this manager just can’t get things on track either,” is his swift conclusion following the Amsterdam defeat.

“First Heitinga had to deal with all the criticism, then it was Fred Grim… Well, this Spaniard was supposed to sort it all out for a bit and then things would improve. But he’s played three games and won just one,” says Driessen, completely unimpressed.

“So things aren’t getting any better at all, and the performance against FC Twente – who, incidentally, were well organised – was unwatchable. Twente have now had a bit of a boost, but they’ve also had a season of ups and downs. None of it is really that impressive.”

“It’s easy to be wise after the event, of course, but looking back, you could say that the change of manager at Ajax has yielded little. For all we know, Ajax might just end up in the Conference League play-offs, because things are clearly not going well at all.”

“It’s often the hype of the moment that rules. Perhaps because of all the pressure surrounding it, including from the media, you make such a decision, but they don’t always turn out well. At Ajax, they’re currently the absolute leaders when it comes to making decisions that don’t work out.”

With five games remaining, Ajax sit in a disappointing fifth place in the Eredivisie. That is the same position they were in at the start of November, when John Heitinga was sacked. The six-point gap to second-placed Feyenoord now seems insurmountable.