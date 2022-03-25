Uzoho far better than Okoye? Fans reignite debate as Super Eagles hold Ghana

Francis Uzoho’s impressive display against Ghana has reawakened debate on who should be Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper amongst fans on social media.

In the absence of Sparta Rotherdam’s Maduka Okoye due to illness, the Cyprus based star was in goal against the Black Stars in Friday’s Fifa World Cup play-off.

Uzoho’s repaid coach Augustine Eguavoen’s confidence in him by making crucial saves as the African classic ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

That inspired football enthusiasts to storm social media to continue the unending debate on who should remain as first choice goalie of the 2013 African kings, with many rooting for the former Deportivo La Coruna player.

Uzoho is not a bad goalkeeper afterall. — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 25, 2022

Do you see why Uzoho >>>> Okoye?



Shot-stopper! — Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) March 25, 2022

Okoye for don open yansh for there 🤦 — Captain Wazza!™️ (@Benluvsunited) March 25, 2022

Wetin Uzoho take pass Okoye reach from Abuja to Daura but we are not ready for this conversation simply because of grace. — Fisayo Dairo (@Fiscosports) March 25, 2022

How did Maduka Okoye made first choice ahead of Uzoho?



Make we qualify first before this debate.



#GHANIG — 🏆🍀 (@Drollazz96) March 25, 2022

For return leg, we should maintain Uzoho as our goal keeper. I no wan see Maduka okoye for pitch! @coacheguavoen thank you sir.😡 — sophia (@90sSophie) March 25, 2022

Maduka Okoye should remain where ever he is abeg #GHANIG — Nelson cool (@nellyswt) March 25, 2022

Uzoho is actually better than Okoye...Good shot stopper! — St. Chimezie Kingsley A.(Semper Fi) (@Anisiobi_Mezie) March 25, 2022

Don’t ever compare uzoho to okoye again never! — Adewale 🤩🤩 (@OfficailAdewale) March 25, 2022

This match proves that okoye was a wrong choice and we missed the service of ndidi, we lack a proper creative player, super eagles need an okocha kind of player in that middle, Simon and chukweze needs to grow up it not all about dribbling, the coach needs to fix that midfield — chronicle❤️matthew 🇳🇬🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DJ_CRESTOz) March 25, 2022

This keeper is better than Okoye sha. — Phillips (@PhiloeEsq) March 25, 2022

Uzoho can reclaim this no.1 shirt from Okoye. Good job tonight! #ghanig — Omokorede (@its_korey) March 25, 2022

Uzoho should retain that number 1 jersey.



He has improved, and he is far more commanding and assuring than Maduka Okoye



I especially love the confidence about him now, and the way he shouts at his defenders and commands his 18 yard box. #GHANIG — LOLA (@CuteNaija) March 25, 2022

This man fine pass Okoye for my eyes dis night #GhanaVsNaija since:2022-03-25_09:38:35_UTC pic.twitter.com/YqOzCX9U6j — Icdattcwsm (@Icdattcwsm1) March 25, 2022

Uzoho >>>> Okoye ..man should never be benched for that model AGAIN. We tend to forget that Uzoho manned the sticks for Nigeria at the last world cup. He's experienced & very calm. #GHANIG — Xleek✌️ (@XoXoXleek) March 25, 2022

Some feel is Okoye had been in goal, Nigeria would have leaked at least three goals against Otto Addo's side. Thus, they labelled the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper's absence as a blessing in disguise.

Thank God say maduka okoye no go Ghana, Kumasi girls no go let am go (due to lack of fine boys for their country them go worship am like say na god)#GhanaVsNaija #GHANIG — Dåvìd♥ (@davexGee) March 25, 2022

If that was Maduka Okoye in goal today we would have seen like 3 goals today, Uzoho has been so good today. — Nwanneka OmecheMcfc (@nwanneka_omeche) March 25, 2022

Okoye in the goal, and we're one goal Down.. — Mr Big Something 🍆🥒🍆🥒 (@idorenyin14) March 25, 2022

To say na Maduka Okoye dey keep today, Ghana for don score 4 already.



Uzoho na senior man 🙌#GhanaVsNaija

#GhanaVsNaija — Ndirmbita Chibok (@DaudaNdirmbita) March 25, 2022

Thank God for Uzoho cus if nah Okoye dey that net😩 Ghana for don score us like 3 by now.#GhanaVsNaija #GHANGA #SuperEagles #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/pgeukG1ITX — CoconutHead Village Witch & 99 other Ogbanjes (@NwanlechaDwitch) March 25, 2022

Just imagine say na Okoye keep. We for collect for that game o. Kudos to Uzoho. 👌 — Ademanuel (@Ademanuell) March 25, 2022

Nothwithstanding, a few feels Okoye is better than Uzoho.

Okoye is better than uzoho na — Mazi Vion Nwoke guyman (@vykion) March 25, 2022

Okoye is still a better player than uzoho — BigdaddyAfrika (@BigdaddyAfrika) March 25, 2022

Who should be Super Eagles' first choice goalkeeper? Let us know in the comments