Uyo return delights Nigeria defender Troost-Ekong

The Udinese centre-back is pleased to see the national team playing in the Akwa Ibom state capital once again

William Troost-Ekong has taken to social media to express his joy at the Super Eagles returning back to Godswill Akpabio stadium.

Since November 2018, the national team have played at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, but it has never been the best playing experience.

On their return, came out 2-1 victors over Benin Republic in their first match of the 2021 qualifiers.

Good to start our AFCON 2021 campaign with a win. Always special to play on home soil in Uyo! +3🇳🇬🦅#HomeBoy #Afcon2021q pic.twitter.com/AseGR0l1cK — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) November 13, 2019

"Good to start our Afcon 2021 campaign with a win. Always special to play on home soil in Uyo!," Troost-Ekong tweeted.

The 26-year old was born to a Nigerian father who hails from Akwa Ibom State and a Dutch mother.

The Super Eagles lead Group L and travel down south on Sunday to face Lesotho - who drew 1-1 at Sierra Leone in Wednesday's other fixture.