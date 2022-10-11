Alarm bells ring louder! USWNT lose second consecutive match as Spain make it look easy with World Cup looming

The U.S. women's national team lost a second consecutive match as a shorthanded Spain team made it look easy in a 2-0 friendly win.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spain scored a goal in each half as Laia Codina was able to open the scoring in the 39th minute after a crazy scramble in front of goal. Spain's second was much better, with Esther Gonzalez's stunning finish all but sealing the result for the hosts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss comes just days after the USWNT fell to England, and these losses couldn't have come at a worse time. Facing off with two legitimate European powerhouses, the U.S. were made to look totally average just nine months out from the World Cup. Making matters worse is the fact that this was nowhere near a full-strength Spain team, with 15 players out of the program amid allegations of verbal abuse at coach Jorge Vilda.

ALL EYES ON: Vlatko Andonovski has a lot of work to do. The results do come amid an emotional backdrop, with players still reeling from the revelations of abuse in the NWSL, so we have to keep that caveat in mind.

However, against a Spain team missing most of their key players, the U.S. looked totally devoid of ideas. It's been a worrying trend for some time and, with just a few months left before the World Cup, Andonovski will need to make some big changes as the team has struggled to produce anything cohesive after several years of rebuilding.

DID YOU KNOW? The USWNT has lost back-to-back games by multiple goals for the first time in two decades, with the last instance coming all the way back in 2001. It's also the first time the U.S. has lost back-to-back games in general since 2017. After that, they went on to lose just two of their next 87 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The U.S. will close their 2022 campaign with a pair of November friendlies against Germany.