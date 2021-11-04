USMNT keeper Steffen signs new long-term deal at Manchester City

United States national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a new long-term deal at Manchester City.

Steffen has spent the last two years on City's books, having initially moved to Etihad Stadium from the Columbus Crew in July 2019.

The American has had to play second fiddle to first-choice shot-stopper Ederson, but has impressed whenever called upon and the Premier League champions have moved to secure his services through to 2025.

What's been said?

Steffen has said it was an easy decision for him to extend his stay at City, telling the club's official website: "I’ve really enjoyed Manchester and my time here with the guys and coaching staff, so it’s a proud day for myself and my family. It’s the culture in the whole club – the drive to get better each day and fight for trophies in four tournaments each year.

"The drive to be the best you can be, each and every day and every game. It was a no-brainer to extend my contract.”

Steffen's City record

Steffen has been restricted to just 16 appearances for City across all competitions to date, but has already picked up Premier League and EFL Cup winners' medals while recording eight clean sheets.

“Last year was my first time being the number two ‘keeper and I’ve learned a lot," the 26-year-old said of being behind Ederson in the squad pecking order. "You have to keep a strong mentality and be ready, push the number one and push yourself and still enjoy it.”

Pressed on becoming the first American player to win the Premier League, Steffen added: “It’s a great little accolade and it was amazing to be a part of that team last year. But I have bigger and better goals, it would be nice to be a starter and win the league.

"But right now, I am happy where I am at. I believe you have to take life step-by-step and I am where I want to be right now.”

USMNT boss Berhalter trying to 'mimic' Guardiola

Steffen has also revealed that USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has been using Pep Guardiola's style of play at City as a blueprint at international level.

The talented keeper, who has won 24 caps for his country, said: “Gregg loves to keep the ball and loves the way Pep plays and how we play at City. He tries to mimic it a little bit. At Columbus, we played a similar playing style. That helped me understand the game a little bit more.

"Coming here, it’s faster players, better players and smarter players, so it took time to settle. But now I feel settled and part of it.”

