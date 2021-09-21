USMNT & Borussia Dortmund star Reyna among FIFA 22's most improved players

The teenage midfielder has been given a significant upgrade in the latest edition of the popular EA Sports football simulation game

United States international and Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna has been included in FIFA 22's list of most improved players after another impressive year at Westfalenstadion.

Ahead of October's release of the latest edition of the popular football simulation game, EA Sports and the Ratings Collective have released player ratings and statistics for all the biggest clubs in Europe, including Dortmund.

Reyna is still one of the lowest-ranked players in the BVB squad, but he has received a significant upgrade from FIFA 21, having now fully established himself as one of the brightest young talents of his generation.

What are Reyna's stats on FIFA 22?

Reyna had to make do with a 68 rating on the last version of the game, with modest numbers in the six main attribute categories: Pace (77), Dribbling (76), Shot (59), Defence (29), Passing (64), Physical (52).

The 18-year-old has been bumped up to a 77 grading in FIFA 22, though, and his overall statistics have also improved drastically.

Reyna is still rated at 77 for Pace, but his Dribbling has gone up to 82, and he is ranked at 71 for Shot and 36 for Defence. His Passing and Physical numbers have also skyrocketed, with the midfielder now classified as 74 and 71 in those respective categories.

Reyna's rise at Dortmund

Reyna only made 18 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund in his debut season, but nailed down a regular role in the team in 2020-21 - which proved to be Lucien Favre's final year as head coach.

The USMNT starlet recorded seven goals and eight assists in 46 games as BVB finished fourth in the Bundesliga and won the DFB Pokal, and has also made a bright start to their latest campaign under new manager Marco Rose.

Who else has improved the most on FIFA 22?

Player FIFA 21 rating FIFA 22 rating Maxence Lacroix 66 79 Wesley Fofana 70 78 Jorge de Frutos 70 78 Giovanni Reyna 68 77 Ibanez 68 77 Ronald Araujo 67 77 Noni Madueke 70 77 Robert Sanchez 64 76 Jens Petter Hauge 71 76 Nayef Aguerd 67 76

Reyna did not top the list of the most improved players on FIFA 22, with Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix topping the pile after rising from 66 to 79.

Article continues below

Roma defender Ibanez is in second at 77 - up from 68, and Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has made the top three following his rating increase from 64 to 76.

Leicester's Wesley Fofana is the only other Premier League player included, rising from 70 to 78, with PSV's Noni Madueke, AC Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge (currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt), Levante star Jorge de Frutos, Barcelona prospect Ronald Araujo and Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd completing the list.

Further reading