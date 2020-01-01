USMNT defender Cannon departs FC Dallas for Portuguese side Boavista in $3 million deal

The fullback moves to Europe after spending the entirety of his professional career with the MLS outfit

has announced that U.S. men's national team fullback Reggie Cannon has officially joined Portuguese side Boavista.

Cannon heads to in a deal worth a reported $3 million as the 22-year-old defender continues his progression by heading to Europe.

“I’ve always had aspirations to be one of the best fullbacks in the world and I still have that dream,” Cannon said. “I want to play in a World Cup one day, I want to make a name for myself.

"Dallas has provided me with that springboard and with that opportunity to ultimately go overseas and be challenged. I’m really excited for this opportunity and I thank [head coach] Luchi [Gonzalez], the club, the staff, and everyone that’s given me an opportunity to get to the next level.”

He added: “This club has given me so many amazing memories. Going from the academy to the first team was really one of the best experiences I ever could have imagined.

"I’ll always remember Oscar [Pareja] giving me that first chance. I was 15 years old training with the first team, getting my butt kicked by Fabian Castillo and Blas Perez, it was one of the best experiences and best moments in my life to grow and see what the professional game takes.”

Signed by FC Dallas in December 2016 after originally joining the academy at 12 years old, Cannon appeared in 75 matches in all competitions for the club during his time in .

“It’s just the right moment,” Gonzalez said. “Of course, I don’t want to lose him, I want to coach him as long as I can, but he’s ready for the next step. He’s helped us be the club that we are and it’s just the right time.”

Internationally, the defender has earned 11 caps for the , having made his debut in October 2018 while making four of those 11 appearances in the team's run to the 2019 Gold Cup final.

Boavista finished 12th in the Portuguese top flight last season, but have already had a busy summer in terms of additions.

The club recently brought in former youngster Angel Gomes on loan from , with the French side's ownership reportedly in talks to purchase the Portuguese club.

Cannon and Boavista will begin their domestic campaign on September 19 when they take on Nacional before facing off with perennial powerhouse the following week.