Former USMNT star Altidore set to join Mexican side Puebla on loan from MLS club New England

The veteran striker will head to Mexico in search of more playing time

Former U.S. men's national team star Jozy Altidore is set to join Mexican side Puebla on loan, New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena confirmed on Thursday. Altidore was acquired by the Revs from Toronto FC in February, joining as a free agent after being bought out by the Canadian side, scoring one goal in four starts and 13 substitute appearances.

Prior to joining the Revs, Altidore scored 62 goals in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto, winning an MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield to go with an MLS Cup Finals MVP and two MLS All-Star selections.

The striker hasn't represented the USMNT since 2019, having last been a member of the team that reached the 2019 Gold Cup final before falling to Mexico.

What was said?

Following several days that saw Altidore linked with a move to Liga MX, Arena confirmed that the deal was imminent on Thursday.

“[Altidore] will be going until January to Puebla FC,” Arena said. “Jozy initiated that loan.”

If the deal is done swiftly, there is hope Altidore could play for Puebla as soon as this weekend when they face Atletico San Luis.

The night before the deal was confirmed, he hinted at a transfer by writing "you have to be happy" in an Instagram post caption.