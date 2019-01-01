Usman Adams happy with Kada City’s underdogs tag

The gaffer of the Kaduna based club has stated that top-flight clubs who underrate them are doing that at their peril in their debut season

Coach Usman Adams has stressed that Kada City are playing the underdogs tag in the games they have played so far in their debut campaign in the top-flight.

Kada City narrowly lost 3-2 to Heartland at the Okigwe Township Stadium on Sunday despite leading 2-1 at halftime in the explosive tie and Adams who thumbed up his boys for the way they held the Naze Millionaires almost to a standstill in front of their fans before they caved in later on in the game.

He said his players will keep on working harder on their deficiencies especially the art of scoring goals and that teams that decide to see them as inexperienced and immature will do that to their peril.

“I am happy that other clubs are looking at us as an inexperienced side but we have been able to prove a point in all the matches that we have played,” Adams told the media.

“We have only been telling our players to play and forget about the results. We gave them the ingredient to success and we are delighted that they are getting it right and what is remaining is just the attack. I believe that by the time we get it right in the attack all other teams will be afraid of us.

“My boys gave a good account of themselves in Okigwe and we could have walked away with the maximum points had we taken the chances that we created. We are seriously working on that and I am certain that in the next few games things will improve for us.”

Kada City who are presently last in Group B with four points from five games will host El Kanemi Warriors at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Wednesday.