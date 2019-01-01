‘USA will come strong against Nigeria’ - Henry Nwosu warns Flying Eagles

The 55-year-old has charged the Flying Eagles to aim for victory when they slug it out against the Americans in Bielsko-Biala

Former U20 coach Henry Nwosu has warned the Flying Eagles that USA will be difficult to beat when they meet in their second Group D game in the Fifa U20 World Cup in on Monday.

Goals from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru, and Aliu Salawudeen helped Paul Aigbogun’s side kick off their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of on Friday.

After USA lost 2-1 to in their opener, Nwosu believed the Americans will be firing on all cylinders in their quest to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

“They should approach the game with all seriousness. That we won the first game does not mean we have to take our eyes off the pedal,” Nwosu told Goal.

“It is when we win the second game we can be celebrating, because once we win against USA, then we have qualified for the next round.

“I will plead with them that they should take the game with every seriousness it deserves, at least get a draw. They should go for a win and if it ended in a draw, good for them too.

“USA will come strong against Nigeria after they lost their opening game that is why the Flying Eagles have to be well prepared for them.

“They want to qualify to the next round as well, so we must be ready to work harder to get a good result in the game.”

The Flying Eagles lead the Group D table on goal difference as they are tied on three points with Ukraine, while USA and are placed third and fourth respectively, after both lost their opening games.

Nigeria's best outings in the Fifa U20 World Cup were in 1989 and 2005, where they finished as runners-up behind and , respectively.