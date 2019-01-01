USA vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The USMNT tackles Mexico Friday in a repeat of the Concacaf Gold Cup final from July, though this time in friendly action at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
On that occasion, a goal from Jonathan dos Santos after 73 minutes gave El Tri a deserved victory in a match they controlled for long stretches.
Just a couple of months on, Gregg Berhalter and his team have the opportunity to demonstrate that they have learned the lessons given to them by their neighbors earlier this summer.
|Game
|USA vs Mexico
|Date
|Friday, September 6
|Time
|1:30am BST / 8:30pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Univision / Fox Sports 1 / TUDN USA
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to view on television or via a live stream.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|USMNT squad
|Goalkeepers
|Guzan, Steffen, Johnson, Gonzalez
|Defenders
|Brooks, Ream, Long, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Lima, Cannon, Dest, Robinson
|Midfielders
|Trapp, Roldan, McKennie, Morales, Lletget, Yueill, Pomykal
|Forwards
|Zardes, Morris, Pulisic, Sargent, Boyd, Baird
Tim Weah is out of action after suffering a hamstring tear, while DeAndre Yedlin, Tyler Adams and Matt Miazga are also sidelined.
Young Ajax star Sergino Dest is set to debut at left-back.
Possible USMNT starting XI: Steffen; Dest, Long, Brooks, Cannon; Morales, Roldan, McKennie; Morris, Sargent, Pulisic.
|Position
|Mexico squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ochoa, Orozco, Cota, Gonzalez
|Defenders
|Moreno, Laylun, Reyes, Gallardo, Araujo, Salcedo, L. Rodriguez, Montes, Navarro, Sanchez
|Midfielders
|Guardado, Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Fabian, Alvarez, Montes, Pizarro, Pineda, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Antuna, C. Rodriguez
|Forwards
|Hernandez, Jimenez, Lozano, Corona, Vega
Mexico’s squad is stronger than the one that won the Gold Cup, with Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera, Jesus Corona, Marco Fabian and Miguel Layun all returning to action for Gerardo Martino’s side.
With a match against Argentina to come, it is unlikely that they will go at full strength.
Possible Mexico starting XI: Orozo; Sanchez, Moreno, Reyes, Gallardo; Herrera; Guardado, Rodriguez, Alvarado; Hernandez, Corona
Betting & Match Odds
USA are a 12/5 shot to gain revenge on their guests at bet365. Mexico can be backed at 23/20 to repeat their Gold Cup victory, while a draw is on offer at 23/10.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Friday’s friendly match between the USMNT and Mexico promises to be a rather unique occasion, with the sides last having played only two months ago in Chicago for the 2019 Gold Cup.
Of course, it was El Tri who came out on top on that occasion, but Gregg Berhalter’s side have an immediate chance for revenge when they square off with their rivals in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.
Reggie Cannon certainly did not hold back when he was asked what the match means to the squad.
“It’s going to be a revenge match,” he told reporters. “That feeling after the Gold Cup, that we were so close we could taste it. After that game we were all disappointed in ourselves, the team and the way we played. We’re going to come back out and have that fire and that hunger again. This time around it’s going to be different.
“It means just as much if there was a trophy involved or if there wasn’t.”
Berhalter is somewhat more circumspect in his viewpoint but equally agreed that the opportunity to face their rivals is one not to be missed.
“In the next game, you get to make adjustments,” he said. “You get to look at what you want to work on, how you want to work, and change things a little bit and how the team is how is going to react.
“For us, it’s good. What we’re trying to do is gather information on Mexico, gather information on how to hurt them, what we can to do off-balance them. These are fun games. When you get to playing back to back, we’re obviously going to alter a couple things [from the final] and see what effect it will have.”
Mexico, though, are in a stronger state than they were at the Gold Cup, with a raft of key players back. However, with a friendly to come against Argentina, coach Gerardo Martino has confirmed he will split the strength of his panel.
“I wouldn't like the players to return with the certainty that they've got their spot won,” the former Barcelona boss said. “One of the secrets of a national team is keeping a bit of distance because we're not always together like a club, keep up the level of demand and competition between the players so, in every moment, the manager has difficulty making choices.
“We'll try to put together two very competitive teams, understanding what it means to face the United States and understanding what it means to face Argentina - and with the strong conviction to play good football and without losing focus on the desire to win the game - every one of our games.”