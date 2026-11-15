US Soccer discuss Sir Gareth Southgate as potential Mauricio Pochettino successor alongside top target Pep Guardiola

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The US Soccer Federation have discussed former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate as a potential replacement for departing head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Officials in the United States are assessing several candidates alongside top target Pep Guardiola following Pochettino's agreement to take over at Manchester United.

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American chiefs assess managerial options

According to TEAMtalk, Southgate has emerged on the governing body's radar as they search for a new leader following Pochettino's decision to return to the Premier League. American officials were informed late last week that the Argentine was in contention for the Old Trafford hotseat once he expressed a clear desire to join the Red Devils. Consequently, the hierarchy moved swiftly to draw up a contingency list of replacements.

Guardiola leads shortlist of candidates

At the top of that wish list sits former Manchester City boss Guardiola, with the report stating that convincing the Catalan tactician to take charge of the national side is viewed internally as the preferred outcome by federation chiefs. However, executives are also exploring several alternative profiles to ensure they have strong options ready as developments move quickly.

Among the other contenders under consideration, former Belgium and Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is understood to be enthusiastic about the prospect of taking the reins of the Stars and Stripes. Meanwhile, ex-Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also featured in internal discussions as decision-makers weigh up the best fit for the post.

Former England boss remains unconvinced

Southgate's inclusion in those conversations comes on the back of a distinguished eight-year spell in the Three Lions dugout, during which he guided his country to consecutive European Championship finals before stepping down in 2024. Since departing the international stage two years ago, he has remained out of both club and national team management.

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Even though his tournament pedigree appeals to officials across the Atlantic, insiders indicate that the Englishman would have little appetite for accepting the role in the United States at this stage of his career. As a result, the federation will likely have to focus their efforts on other names on their shortlist as they seek a permanent successor.

Wembley boardroom role beckons instead

Rather than returning to the touchline overseas, Southgate is being tipped for a potential reunion with the Football Association in an executive capacity. Wembley chiefs are keen on bringing the respected figure back into the fold to work alongside his friend Dan Ashworth, who currently serves as the organisation's chief football officer. Such a move would offer a route back into football away from daily management.