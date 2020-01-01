Upamecano not playing at his best at the moment - RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann

The 21-year-old was given his marching order over the weekend

manager Julian Nagelsmann has exclaimed that Dayot Upamecano isn't playing at "his best at the moment" after he received two yellow cards in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Paderborn.

Upamecano was given his first yellow card in the 16th minute of play before Patrik Schick gave Leipzig the lead 11 minutes later.

The 21-year-old of Guinea-Bissau origin was then sent off towards half-time for arguing with the referee.

It brings Upamecano's total number of bookings this season to nine having already been suspended at the resumption of fixtures because of an accumulation of five yellow cards.

"Upamecano is not playing at his best at the moment," Nagelsmann told the media.

"He has already played very good matches this season. He was very involved [against Paderborn] but he was not very lucky in his interventions.

"And this not to mention his two boxes and his expulsion. He knows he can be better. Not bad.

"He's still a young player. He has talent but still lacks regularity. It can be understood. He has done some really good things this season. So everything should be fine for him in the future.”

Upamecano has played 33 times in all competitions for Leipzig this season and has been the subject of consistent transfer speculation with and rumoured to be interested in him.

His contract expires on June 30, but Leipzig do not want him to leave for free as stressed by CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, even though the player has not shown any intention of wanting to sign an extension.

His release clause is reported to be set at €60 million.

"'Upa' is an extremely important player for us and one of the most sought-after talents in his position in Europe," Mintzlaff told Bild.

"One thing we can assure you of is that we have a very clear understanding with him and his agent that he will not be allowed to leave for free. We can't afford that as a club.

"So there are two options for him: Either he will sign a contract extension or he will leave. I am absolutely sure that we will know relatively quickly in which direction it goes."

Leipzig are currently in the automatic qualification spots on the Bundesliga table in third place with 59 points with four rounds left to play.