Unique Sweden women's kit has their stats & tactics printed on the shirt to show teams how to beat them

Sweden's women's national team jersey for Euro 2022 has been unveiled and the Adidas design has something of a unique feature to it.

The Swedes will head into the tournament among the favourites and, such is their confidence, that they have included a printed guide with a complete analysis of all players’ strengths and tactics in the design of their new shirt, boasting the nation's sense of transparency.

In addition to the jersey, a digital guide has also been released, reinforcing the instructions and advice on the printed guide, both of which were written by the national team's head analyst, Anders Eriksson.

Som en hyllning till Sverige som ett av världens mest öppna och transparenta länder lanserar vi damlandslagets nya landslagströja med en guide till våra motståndare. 🙌



Guiden berättar hur vi spelar, hur vi vinner, och hur man bör spela mot oss för att ha en chans. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/H8rAXnWKH9 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) April 5, 2022

When will the Sweden women's team wear it?

They will wear the kit for the first time when they come up against the defending champions, the Netherlands at Bramall Lane on July 9 in their first game of the group stage.

The Swedish women's team will continue to wear the kit in their matches until they come to the end of the road in the Euros tournament, which, for them, could be the final on July 31 at Wembley Stadium.

Where are the stats and tactics actually written?

The stats and tactics, as well as the rest of the guide, are all written on a detailed label that is sewn into the shirt's neck seam.

