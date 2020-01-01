Union Sports Ministry sanctions INR 5 lakhs for the family of late footballer Manitombi Singh

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctioned INR 5 lakhs for the family of deceased footballer Manitombi Singh to ease their financial distress...

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, has sanctioned a sum of INR 5 Lakhs for the family of deceased former international footballer Laishram Manitombi Singh who had passed away on August 9.

Extending support to our athletes, past or present, is of prime importance for the Government. @KirenRijiju sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased Manipuri footballer Monitombi Singh to ease their financial crisis. https://t.co/52HVZwNdjN — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) November 6, 2020

Singh was born on June 10, 1981, in Achanbegei, a suburb of Imphal. The defender started his career Army Boys and also played Services for two seasons at the beginning of his career. He later donned the jerseys of Air , Salgaocar FC and Kolkata giants .

Singh represented the Indian national team and was part of the Indian squad at the Busan Asian Games in 2002. He was also a member of India U23 side which under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine had won the historic LG Cup in 2002. India had defeated in their own backyard to win their first ever International tournament since 1971 (not counting SAFF Cup).

More teams

He had been playing in the Manipur State League since 2012, first for , whom he helped win the maiden League title in 2014. He then joined Manipur State League defending champions, Anouba Imagi Mangal (AIM), in the 2015-16 season.

Post-retirement, he joined former Manipur State League champions AIM as their head coach.