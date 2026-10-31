Advanced
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Pro
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Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations.
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Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 80%.
Advanced
Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.
The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.
Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations.
Pro
Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.
The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan.
Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations.
Basic
Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.
The VPN can be applied across 10 different devices simultaneously, and offers Lite Protection that blocks ads and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.
Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 80%.
Advanced
Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.
The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.
Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations.
Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln: Recent results
Union Berlin have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 5-0 at home to Köln in the DFB Cup. Before that, the Iron Ones drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches, Union scored just two goals and conceded seven.
In their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have won two, drawn two and lost one. After their emphatic 5-0 cup win over Union Berlin, they drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat in that period came away to Eintracht Frankfurt, where they lost 1-0. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.
Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
- Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
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- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
- Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!
ExpressVPN
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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups
Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- M. Lustrinelli
- R. Wagner
Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Form
Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|8
|5
|3
|0
|27
|8
|+19
|18
D
W
W
D
W
|2
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14
|6
|+8
|18
D
W
D
D
W
|3
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|10
|+8
|16
W
L
L
W
D
|4
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|11
|+11
|15
W
W
L
W
L
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|17
|14
|+3
|15
W
W
D
D
W
|6
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|16
|+2
|13
L
L
W
W
W
|7
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|16
|0
|13
W
L
W
L
D
|8
|8
|3
|1
|4
|17
|17
|0
|10
L
L
W
L
W
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|18
|15
|+3
|9
L
D
L
D
L
|10
|8
|3
|0
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|9
W
L
L
W
L
|11
|8
|3
|0
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|9
L
W
W
L
L
|12
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|9
D
W
D
L
W
|13
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|9
L
W
W
W
L
|14
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|8
D
L
W
L
D
|15
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|17
|-7
|8
L
W
L
D
W
|16
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|6
L
D
L
L
D
|17
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|18
|-12
|6
D
D
W
L
L
|18
|8
|1
|1
|6
|11
|22
|-11
|4
D
W
L
L
L