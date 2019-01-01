UNILAG Marines star Robert Odu joins Remo Stars

The 20-year-old teamed up with Daniel Ogunmodede's side on a temporary contract for the next two seasons

National League side Remo Stars have completed the signing of University of Lagos Marines forward Robert Odu on a two-year loan deal.

The Sagamu-based outfit has agreed a deal with local side Star Base FC to keep the attacker until 2021, with the option of making his stay permanent.

Odu turned out for UNILAG Marines in the 2019 season of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) but his efforts were not enough to help his team progress past the group stage.

The 20-year-old scored a goal in each of their Group A outings against FUTA Tigers and EKSU Mountaineers.

The signing comes as a reinforcement for Remo Stars who are aiming to fight their way back to the Nigeria Professional Football League after their relegation from the top-flight last season.

Article continues below

Odu who recently graduated from Department of Law in UNILAG, is focused on helping the Sky Blues in the second-tier league with a target of at least 15 goals.

"I want to help the team get back to the top-tier division and my personal goal is to be the highest goalscorer in the team. My personal target is scoring 15 goals this season," Odu told Goal.

Remo Stars began their 2019-20 season with a 1-0 win over Lamray United on Sunday and they are scheduled to play J. Atete next week after their matchday two fixture against Jossy United was postponed indefinitely.