Samuel Umtiti's departure from Barcelona has been confirmed as a season-long loan has been announced by Lecce.

Barca were desperate to get rid of 28-year-old

Permanent sale not viable so compromised on loan

No option-to-buy included in the deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi has finally been able to arrange a deal to remove the World Cup winner from his squad. Umtiti has joined Lecce for the entirety of the 2022-23 season without the option to sign him permanently at the conclusion of the loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It brings Barcelona closer to being able to register Jules Kounde in their squad for the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Although, they will still need to free up more space in the squad to register the Frenchman - who remains the only summer signing not to be included in their ranks - as the Blaugrana will still be paying Umtiti's salary after he heads to Italy, with only a number of performance-related bonuses heading back to the coffers at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR UMTITI? It is a huge season for Umtiti, regardless of the level at which he is playing his football. Proving he is still a centre-back capable of producing quality performances in a top-five European league could help him return to somewhere that resembles his previous best.