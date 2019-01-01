Umotong inspires Brighton to victory against Coleman's Valencia in Spain

The Nigerian was the star of the match as her solo effort helped her English side subdue their Spanish opponents in a friendly

Ini Umotong scored the only goal as secured a 1-0 triumph over Zenatha Coleman's in a friendly match on Friday.

The English side, who are on a pre-season tour of , took on the Spanish side in Torrevieja. Both teams are gearing up for the new season which kicks off on September 8.

Before the tie, Umotong scored in Brighton's 5-1 thrashing of in the preseason opener at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre three weeks ago.

On the other hand, Coleman was rejoining her teammates after a disappointing outing with Namibia at the Cosafa Women's Cup as they failed to go past the group stage in .

The international, who came on as second-half substitute scored the winner for Hope Powell's side in the 52nd minute at Estadio Municipal Vicente García.

The Namibian, who started the encounter, could not help her side avoid an opening pre-season defeat to the English side.

Brighton will open their new season campaign at on September 8, while Valencia will begin their Liga Iberdrola outing against a day earlier at home.