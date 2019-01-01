Umotong grabs assist and goal as Brighton & Hove Albion thrash London Bees

The Nigeria international was in a spectacular form to help Hope Powell’s ladies clinch a comfortable victory at The Hive Stadium

Ini Umotong provided an assist and a goal as & Hove Albion kept alive their hopes of progressing from the Continental League Cup group stages with a 5-0 win over London Bees on Wednesday.

The Zambia international was making her fourth appearance in the competition this season and made an impactful contribution for Hope Powells' team against the second division side at The Hive.

After Amanda Nilden handed the hosts a 1-0 lead at half time, the 25-year-old then set up Victoria Williams to double the advantage seven minutes after the restart of the encounter.

Emily Simpkins increased the tally to three goals in the 59th minute before Umotong found the back of the net 10 minutes later and Kate Natkiel wrapped up the triumph four minutes from full time.

69: GOOOAAAALLLL 💪



🙌 Umotong adds a fourth with a composed finish!



📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.



🐝 #Bees 0-4 #BHAFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3OwtUOP5iC — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 20, 2019

Umotong, who was in action from the start before being replaced by Felicity Gibbons in the 85th minute, has scored two goals in four games for Brighton.

The victory strengthened Brighton's bid to reach the knockout stage, having accrued eight points from four games to go top of Group B, pending the outcome of the and tie.

Umotong will hope to continue their impressive showing when her side takes on in their next league tie on Sunday.